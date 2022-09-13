Uncategorised

Motorists arrested for offering bribes to cops

The Herald

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned motorists against offering bribes to police officers conducting their duties saying they will be arrested and prosecuted.

This comes after at least three motorists were this week arrested in separate incidents countrywide for being involved in such activities.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The ZRP urges the public to stop from offering bribes to Police Officers discharging their constitutional mandate,” he said.

He said on September 10, 2022, Police in Bubi arrested Elvis Mubaiwa (37) for bribery after he offered R200 to a police officer at a roadblock.

“In a similar case, on September 11, 2022, Sabastain Chikwavarara aged 49 was arrested for bribery after he offered R50 to a Police Officer indicating that he had five passengers in his Toyota Wish vehicle without passports at Bubi Roadblock,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Police also arrested Energy Murungami (39) for bribery after he offered R170 bribe money to Police Officers at a roadblock after being asked to produce a driver’s licence.

