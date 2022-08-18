Mother burns child’s feet with hot iron

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter 

A 39-year-old woman was jailed for 16 months after she was convicted of burning her eight-year-old son with a hot iron under his feet, hitting him all over the body with a rubber whip under the guise of disciplining him for undisclosed conduct.

Chipo Tigere was initially jailed for 24 months when she appeared before magistrate Mrs Patricia Kamwamda charged with ill-treatment of a child.

Mrs Kamwanda set aside eight months of the sentence on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Miss Belinda Chimuka, prosecuting, proved that Tigere had been mistreating her son between January and June this year.

