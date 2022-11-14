Breaking News
Morrocan club new CAF Women’s Champions League holders

14 Nov, 2022 - 12:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Sports Reporter

WHILE women’s football in Zimbabwe continues to lag behind, the authorities were reminded of how far the game has blossomed in the region following the victory of ASFAR of Morocco in the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League on Sunday evening on home soil.

The North African club beat the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies 4-0 in the final.

The South African club was the inaugural champions of the tournament that was introduced last year.

Black Rhinos represented Zimbabwe at the inaugural tournament before the country was suspended by FIFA.

But in other parts of the continent, there have been massive investments in women’s football and the countries are beginning to reap the rewards.

The Moroccan outclassed inaugural champions Sundowns to finish the tournament on a high after beating all their group A opponents that included Zambia’s Green Buffaloes, Simba Queens of Tanzania and Liberian side, Determine Girls, in the group stages.

AS Far went on to beat Nigeria champions Bayelsa Queens 1-0 in the semi-finals and book a clash with the defending champions in the final.

Few years ago, Morocco embarked on an ambitious programme to train thousands of women’s football technical persons.

They have also invested in the women’s sport.

In July they hosted the Africa Women Cup of Nations and their national team reached the finals losing 1-0 to Banyana Banyana.

Morocco hosted the Champions League and this time around ended on the winning side.

