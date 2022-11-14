Raza named in World Cup team of the tournament

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been named in the International Cricket Council’s Most Valuable Team of the Tournament following his scintillating performances at the just-ended ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in Australia.

The 36-year-old won many hearts at the tournament after leading Zimbabwe beyond the first round of the competition for the first time in six T20 World Cup appearances.

The veteran all-rounder delivered a brilliant show with both bat and ball and finished as Zimbabwe’s highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 219 runs to his name at a strike rate of 147.97.

He also picked up 10 wickets while operating at a mean economy rate of 6.50. He was outstanding with the bat to get Zimbabwe into the Super 12 stage, and his three-wicket salvo helped set up the shock win over Pakistan.

England, who emerged champions in Sunday’s final victory over Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, have four players in the Most Valuable Team of the Tournament.

Interestingly, former Zimbabwe youth international Sam Curran, who switched allegiance to England, was voted Player of the Tournament.

The left-armer was superb throughout the World Cup, particularly in the death overs, and finished with a stunning return of 3/12 in four overs against Pakistan. He took 13 wickets in the tournament and had a great economy rate of 6.52.

His teammates Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and Mark Wood were voted into the Team of the Tournament. India’s Virat Kohli, who was the tournament’s highest scorer with 296 runs, was also included in the World Cup team along with compatriot Suryakumar Yadav.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Team of the tournament:

Jos Buttler (England), Alex Hales (England), Virat Kohli (India), Suryakumar Yadav (India), Glen Phillips (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Mark Wood (England), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan), Sam Curran (England)