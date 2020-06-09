More hospitals offer Covid-19 facilities

Herald Reporter

Arundel Medical Hospital in Harare is now offering services to Covid-19 patients, while St Anne’s Hospital in Avondale is expected to follow suit once an official working agreement between the Catholic-administered facility and Government is finalised.

This follows the completion of renovations suited for a Covid-19 treatment centre at both facilities and the donation of medical equipment by Sakunda Holdings.

St Anne’s Hospital also got further assistance from members of the community through the Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe (SOTZIM).

Government is expected to step in to address the issue after the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

Speaking after visiting Arundel and St Anne’s, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said both facilities would offer services to Covid-19 patients free of charge.

“The services which are going to be provided here are for free irrespective of where one would be coming from. As long as they have Covid-19, they will be treated for free,” said Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo described equipment at both facilities as state-of-the-art and thanked those who assisted in their renovation.

“We are very impressed with the quality of equipment that they have in this facility (Arundel Medical Centre). They have capacity of up to 26 beds and all have oxygen points, which means each and every bed is a mini intensive care unit,” said Dr Moyo.

He commended the facility for further ensuring that all its staff were well-trained including for intensive care.

Arundel Clinic is administered by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

In relation to St Anne’s Hospital, Dr Moyo said both parties had since started working on the MOU to operationalise the facility.

“St Anne’s is giving us this facility directly to Government so it is up to us to now look at the human resources component and avail the PPE required for staff. They are giving this facility to Government with all its equipment hence in terms of infrastructure, they are almost there except for a few things that we have identified and they will be sorting out,” said Minister Moyo.

Chairperson of the monitoring and implementation committee of the national Covid-19 taskforce, Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government was concerned with its state of preparedness considering the continued increase in number of confirmed cases.

She said institutions such as Arundel and St Anne’s were coming in handy to add to other existing Government and council facilities designated as Covid-19 treatment centres.

“It is an interest of His Excellency to make sure that as a country, we are better prepared for Covid-19 and through the President’s efforts in reaching out to all corners, we are seeing a result of private-public partnership, where Sakunda Holdings has donated this excellent facility to Government,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri who is also in charge of the Defence and War Veterans Affairs Ministry.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government would ensure both facilities were well maintained.

St Anne’s Hospital has the capacity to cater for up to 100 patients.