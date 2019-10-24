More acts for Anti-Sanctions Gala

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

MORE acts have been added to the list of performers at tomorrow’s Anti-Sanctions Gala slated for the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The gala will see artistes drawn from all the country’s 10 provinces taking to the stage from 6pm until the following morning to sing against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

People from across the country will march against the illegal sanctions, with various activities taking place in all the country’s provinces.

Tryson Chimbetu and his Marxist Brothers has joined the list of musicians to perform tomorrow at the NSS.

Also added to the line-up are jazz singer Victor Kunonga and sungura singer Howard Pinjisi, who will join the all-night protest gala.

Mbira masters Mawungira eNharira, patriotic singer Chief Hwenje and Bulawayo’s Madlela Sikhobokhobo are the other editions to the list. Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation Band are likely to be the main attraction of the night.

ZORA music star Leonard Zhakata will also perform at the gala, which is expected to attract thousands of people from all corners of the country.

Sulumani Chimbetu and his Orchestra Dendera Kings will sample new music from his yet to be named forthcoming album when he takes to the stage.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) ambassador, who is basking in the glory of massive reception of his track “Ndunge”, hinted that he will be releasing new music before the end of this year.

Celebrated gospel singer Baba Machanic Manyeruke, Agatha Murudzwa and Mathias Mhere will sing in praise at the gala.

Songstress Tariro NeGitare will also entertain people on the night.

Zimdancehall musicians, Killer T, Seh Calaz and Freeman, who is basking in the glory of his duet with Alick Macheso on “Ngaibake”, are on the list of artistes performing at the gala.

Bulawayo-based Sandra Ndebele and Iyasa will travel from the City of Kings and Queens to entertain people at the whole night gig. Urban grooves singer Roki will also rejuvenate his waning music batteries at the gala, as he also makes the list of performers. Mbare Chimurenga Choir and other groups are expected to showcase their energetic dances during the gala.