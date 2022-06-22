Moot Court champs ready to conquer Europe…Receive US$30 000 boost from President

In this picture collage, President Mnangagwa hands over US$30 000 to Sister Kudzai Mutsure of Dominican Convent meant for the Zimbabwe National High School Moot Team and (right picture) the President poses with Sister Kudzai Mutsure (seated left), Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu (seated second right) and members of the national Moot team at State House yesterday. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has lauded outstanding Zimbabwean students who raised the national flag high in the World Moot Court competition saying his administration stands ready to assist talented young people who are ready to conquer the world.

The Zimbabwe National High School Moot team, which made history after being crowned champions of the world at the 2022 International Moot Court competitions that were held recently, were yesterday guests at State House in Harare and tapped some nuggets of wisdom from the country’s First Citizen, himself a champion of youth empowerment and advancement.

President Mnangagwa has always said his Government is determined to create an enabling environment for youths to flourish, pursue their dreams and earn a decent living.

In that vein, the Second Republic has come up with an array of policies tailored to promote youth advancement and ensure that they lead in the advancement of the country’s development as encapsulated in Vision 2030, for the nation to become an upper-middle-class economy.

Key to the nation’s development is young people who have benefited from innovation hubs that are derived from President Mnangagwa’s Vision that is contained in Education 5.0, which places institutions of higher learning as the catalysts to problem-solving and innovation.

As a result of the enabling environment, Zimbabwe was the only African country that had a team at the virtually held International Moot Court, where local students came up tops.

Handing over a US$30 000 donation to the learners set to compete in European Moot Court competitions scheduled for Romania starting from June 25 to July 5, 2022, President Mnangagwa saluted them for being good Zimbabwean ambassadors.

“They had a successful competition with their counterparts worldwide and it went very well. They have now been invited to go and compete or contest with other colleagues in Europe, Romania.

“As Government and personally as President, I feel very proud that they are hoisting the flag of Zimbabwe very high. They should feel that the President supports them. I am giving them US$30 000,” he said.

It was quite an emotional moment for the reigning World International Moot Court Champions, the Zimbabwe National High School Moot team drawn from four high schools including Dominican Convent, Peterhouse, Midlands Christian College and Arundel as they had the honour to get a handshake with the President whom they had photoshoot with.

The team leader, Ruvimbo Simbi, said Zimbabwe has so much to offer and talent that the world is not unaware of.

“Meeting the President is amazing, I do not think anyone dreams of being invited by the President because it’s an honour.

“We are eternally grateful for this opportunity to meet the President. We are grateful for the gift that he has given us. We are way more confident knowing that the nation supports us, Zimbabwe has our backs.

“We are going to show them that Zimbabwe doesn’t only end at the international tournament. Even at the European Moot Competition we will show them that we have a lot to offer as a country,” she said.

A team member, Sharon Marangwanda, said they are well prepared to do their best.

“What we can promise the nation is that when we go that side we are going to carry our flag high and perform to the best of our ability and make this meeting with the President all worthwhile,” she said.

Another member, Karl Makahamadze, said the meeting with President Mnangagwa was a good experience. “Now that we have got support and funding, I am sure we are going to go there and do our best to win the competition. With all this support we cannot disappoint. We had a great time and are looking forward to better times ahead,” he said.

Another learner, Chiveyo Mukonoweshuro, said she was very proud and happy to go to Romania not only to raise Zimbabwe’s flag high but to learn new life-changing skills.

“We are very excited and so thankful to the President and all of the people that supported us,” she said.

Another team member, Kuzivakwashe Khuleya, said he was proud to represent Zimbabwe again in the national Moot team.

“I have never imagined meeting the President of my nation, this has been a wonderful experience,” he said.

The team co-ordinator, Dominican Convent High School Headmistress, Sister Kudzai Mutsire, said the donation from President Mnangagwa has eased their burden.

“The team will travel on Saturday. As the co-ordinating person for different schools, I am very grateful that the country has come together to see to it that these young men and women travel to represent Zimbabwe and Africa at the next European Moot competitions,” she said.

Sister Mutsire said the selection of the team was based on previous competitions both virtually and physically.