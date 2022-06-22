Midlands surpasses winter wheat target

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

The Midlands province has surpassed the Government target for winter wheat this season by over 1 000 hectares after an extension of the planting season in response to the rising demand for the cereal crop.

In an interview yesterday, provincial Agricultural Technical and Extension Services (Agritex) director, Mrs Madeline Magwenzi said the Government’s decision to extend the winter wheat planting season was bearing fruits in the province.

She said Government had initially set a target of 6 450 hectares for winter wheat, but the province had since recorded over 7 600 hectares so far.

“We have managed to surpass our set target for the province, this is mainly because of the extension of the planting season,” she said.

“We also have some other private players in the matrix. CBZ has since surpassed its target.

“AFC and the presidential support scheme have also surpassed their targets. It’s a promising season and we hope to make significant contributions towards the national demand.”

Mrs Magwenzi said Government managed to deliver the inputs on time and nearly all farmers had received their inputs by mid-May.

“We are very grateful that inputs arrived on time.

“We had a target of 6 450 hectares, but we are now at 7 625 hectares and this is encouraging and promising,” she said.

She said farmers should attend trainings being facilitated by her department to improve their yields.

Mrs Magwenzi bemoaned vandalism of power property on irrigation schemes which she said would impact on yields if not curbed.

“We are experiencing some serious problems at irrigation schemes,” she said.

“Some people are vandalising electricity at these irrigation schemes and its having a toll on farmers.

“As a result, we have some irrigation schemes that are experiencing moisture stress.

“We are going to the ground to see how best to help farmers who are facing problems so that we win the fight. We are also training farmers on seed management.”