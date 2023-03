Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

TOP Zimbabwean female boxer Monalisa “Queen of the Jungle” Sibanda’s Africa Boxing Union title fight against South African Mapule Ngubane has been moved to Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The fight was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Sibanda is expected to travel to South Africa late today or tomorrow.

Her bout will be the main drawcard in an eight-fight bill being promoted by Sugarboy Promotions.