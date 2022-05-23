Mlalazi magical homecoming show

Tafadzwa Zimoyo recently in Bulawayo

Magical!!!

For award-winning gospel musician Everton Mlalazi, being organised and having great stage-work on his shows or events, is no longer newsworthy or something to talk about, as it is already in his DNA.

That is how to describe his homecoming show.

Last weekend, Bulawayo was vibe as Mlalazi hosted his “Homecoming Concert” celebrating his 40th birthday at the ZITF Hall.

The event attracted Bulawayo business and corporate magnets while some of his Harare friends, business associates, gospel local musicians and family were also in attendance.

The colourful event saw some of the South African based Zimbabweans and locals sharing the stage, these include Takesure Zamar, Canaan Nyathi, Lorraine Maplanka Stot, Vusa Mangena, Focus Acapella, Revealed, Jonah Chivasa and Mai Mwamuka among others.

The “Homecoming concert” which Mlalazi was the first show ever since he began his musical journey was more of like payback to the community which raised him.

The event kicked off around 6 pm with all guests being checked by the door for Covid-19 regulation and were given masks before being ushered to their seats.

Although “free show” they still had to register for them to get a seat and access to the photo-booth session where they also met their celebrity stars.

In the VIP area, only those with the black tags were allowed in the area and should we say the gospel fans are more civilised as there we no chaos or unscrupulous behaviour.

They all fall into the script.

Highlights of the night were when his daughter Natasha on piano and Joseph Chinouriri the popular saxophonist opened the show with the national anthem as they paved way for the hosts — bubbly radio and television personality Rebecca Mushenje (Becky K) and Bulawayo’s most sought after MC Washie.

Obvious when two cultures meet the weaker one disappears, but on this one, the duo complimented each other as their “romance” with the crowd was worthwhile as they flawlessly sail through their pace.

The invited performers belted it out tune after tune from Bulawayo Vocal Act who were the first to manage to keep the crowd on their feet as they danced to the hymns.

It was uplifting and jollification although some groups could churn out other artistes’ songs.

It will not be the same though as compared to the original composer but they did well with the renditions.

Jonah Chivasa could not be outshined as he delivered his two hits “Shhh” and “Ndozvinoita Nyasha”.

Surprisingly, the crowd went frenzy when he dished “Ndozvinoita Nyasha” with a surprise guest.

One could not notice that Chelsea Mguni who recently married and relocated to United States was not at the venue.

Chelsea did the hit with Jonah Chivasa.

It would be myopic not to mention the scintillating performance by Mkhululi Bhebhe, Canaan Nyathi and Takesure Zamar.

Definitely, the gentlemen know how to hit the hearts of their fans when it comes to music.

Everyone was on the sing-along mode, despite the chilly weather, the heat could be felt inside the joyful praises.

Then the birthday boy proved his mettle when he went on stage with his band members clad in gold designer outfits.

The whole auditorium stood still.

It is true when they say that the power of the fish is in the water.

The Bulawayo bred musician performed his medley hits to the joyful crowd and he was excited to be home celebrating his birthday in style.

As this was not enough, he reinvented the birthday tradition as he gave his fans a birthday gift inform a new song which was the following day uploaded on all social media platforms.

The song entitled “Ndomutevera Muponesi”, which was inspired by his background.

In an interview, he said is still a new baby in the music sector and already has achieved a lot.

“It’s my 40th birthday celebration and has brought it here home in Bulawayo where it all started. I want to thank all the artistes who came to celebrate with me,” he said.

“I come from Nyamandlovu in Tsholotsho and since I started singing, I have never come back to Bulawayo. It is very special to me. I decided to bring it home because I grew up in a hard background and I had to struggle to attend shows being asked to pay $5 to watch my favourite artistes.

“So I thought why not give the fans a free show to watch their favourite artistes while celebrating my birthday.”

He added that his solo career started in 2020 and it wasn’t easy, especially the Covid-19 pandemic taking toll.

“My new single says it all, it is more like a thanksgiving song to God and promises to follow him after I went through in my life. Look at us now where we are.

“I promise to do these shows more frequent, especially now every April- May mark it in your calendar,” he said