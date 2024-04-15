Miss Universe Zimbabwe closes registrations . . . wraps auditions, awaits interviews

Entertainment Editor

The search begins for Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024 as the organisers close the first auditions.

This was revealed by the pageant national director, Tendai Hunda, at the just-ended auditions held at Rainbow Towers in Harare over the weekend.

Hunda, a former beauty queen, said she was happy with the progress.

“We have done the auditions in Mutare, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Masvingo. We are happy with the quality of girls that we have received,” she said.

“We have closed the registration now and what is left are the interviews from the diaspora models, which will be done this Tuesday, and then we compile the list of the girls who will then be voted online to qualify for the finale.”

Hunda said this year 20 girls will be voted into the finale.

“We are still deciding on 12 or 15 girls to walk on the ramp, but 20 who have qualified for the auditions will be availed to the public starting next week, with the voting process beginning.”

“We had various judges during the auditions from designers, modelling experts to lifestyle coaches who helped us select the best girls with the qualities to represent Zimbabwe,” she said.

Hunda said this year there is tight competition considering the quality of contestants.

“I am very confident that this year the competition is tight because of the quality of girls that turned up at the auditions.

“It seems they have been waiting for this moment as they have been thoroughly preparing and equipping themselves.”

The national director said this year’s pageant is slated for May 18 at Harare’s Hippodrome in Braeside.

“My team has started the preparations for the pageant and, of course, this year it is bigger and better. We have a lot of surprises, soon after the finalists are revealed, we are going to announce the roadmap to Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024,” said Hunda.

Reigning queen, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023, Brooke Bruk Jackson, was also at the Harare auditions.

She is set to crown her successor next month.

Last year Jackson represented the country at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador and finished in the top 10 Miss Universe 2023 Voice For Change Silver Finalists.

The Voice For Change Silver Finalist was about representing a global shifting tapestry of voices committed to making a difference.

She was selected together with Angola, Brazil, Chile, Lebanon, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa and Ukraine.

The finalists captured the audience’s attention and demonstrated a passion for positive change through their impactful advocacy videos.

The competition went beyond traditional beauty pageant norms, allowing viewers to play an active role in shaping the outcome.

However, the Voice for Change competition was won by Miss Universe Phillipines.