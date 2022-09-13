Minister raps attack on two journalists

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

THE attack on two journalists by CCC security officers at a rally in Chinhoyi on Sunday has been condemned by unions and the Government, with consensus that political parties should not muzzle the Press.

In a statement yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, condemned the assault on the two journalists.

“The journalists, Ruvimbo Muchenje and Nunurai Jena were humiliated, harassed and prevented from executing their duties by party security officers as they tried to gain entry into Gadzema Stadium to cover the rally on September 11, 2022.

“We have witnessed this trend of harassing and assaulting reporters growing in the last couple of weeks and as Government we do not condone any acts of violence against journalists,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She urged political parties to restrain their supporters and security officers from causing any mishaps at rallies.

The attack on female journalists border on gender-based violence, “something we have strongly spoken about”.

“It is the right of the media to cover events and for information to be given to them. Political parties should not muzzle the Press and decide the events they want them to cover,” added Minister Mutsvangwa.

CCC security details assaulted and insulted the two journalists that wanted to cover the party’s rally addressed by party leader Nelson Chamisa at Gadzema Stadium.

Muchenje is alleged to have been forced on to the ground and made to roll, leaving her dress tattered.

Jena, who was insulted by the security details, also had a torrid time entering the venue.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists president George Maponga said the attacks infringed journalists’ rights of informing the public.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa Zimbabwe chapter, and Young Journalists Association (YOJA) have also issued statements condemning the attacks.

CCC supporters have been attacking journalists at most of its rallies, despite claims that the party wants to enhance freedom of the media in the country.

The Government has already instituted a range of media reforms to ensure the media operate in a free environment.

More media institutions covering television, radio and newspapers have been licensed since the Second Republic came in, as the Government led by President Mnangagwa has declared that it has nothing to hide.

The licensing rules and restrictions in Aippa, the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, were thrown out when the Act was repealed.

Cabinet deliberations are also delivered to journalists and the rest of the nation during post-Cabinet briefings.