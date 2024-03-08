Minister Mutsvangwa highlights ingenuity, resilience of local businesses

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwean businesses continue to demonstrate utmost ingenuity and resilience, Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking during a tour of Bestafoam, which produces polyurethane foam products recently, Minister Mutsvangwa said Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) had a pivotal role to play in spurring Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

“Today’s visit is not just about witnessing production processes; it is about recognizing and celebrating the ingenuity and resilience of Zimbabwean businesses. It is about acknowledging the pivotal role of small and medium enterprises in driving economic development and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

“As the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, I am inspired by Bestafoam’s journey and their contributions to economic growth, job creation, and sustainability in Zimbabwe. It is enterprises like Bestafoam that embody the spirit of entrepreneurship and drive our nation towards prosperity,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa urged SMEs such as Bestafoam to make efforts to penetrate regional markets.

“In closing, I extend my sincere appreciation to Bestafoam for hosting us today and for their invaluable contributions to our nation’s economic landscape. Let us continue to work together to create an environment where businesses thrive, communities prosper, and Zimbabwe flourishes.

“Lastly, I urge Bestafoam to explore regional opportunities by taking advantage of the Africa Free Trade Agreement. It is the Ministry’s desire to see medium-sized companies grow to become regional leaders within the regional supply chain of products on behalf of Zimbabwe. By tapping into regional markets, Bestafoam can expand its horizons and contribute to the economic growth not only of our nation but of the entire African continent,” she said.

Bestafoam Managing Director Mr Brian Muvuti said they were committed to providing the market with quality products.

“Our commitment to excellence is evident in our product range, which includes prime foam and rebounded foam mattresses in various sizes, catering to diverse bedding needs. What sets Bestafoam apart is our exclusive use of discarded foam, diverting approximately 20 tons per month from landfills, demonstrating our commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Today, we have the distinct pleasure of hosting the Minister on a tour of our factory, providing an opportunity to witness firsthand the intricate processes involved in crafting our mattresses. Our mattresses, featuring a 35-density rebounded foam core laminated with HD Foam, are a testament to our dedication to optimal comfort and durability,” he said.

Mr Muvuti said the company had supplied its products to institutions including the military, police, hospitals, State universities, and schools.

“Our commitment to quality and reliability has earned us the trust of these vital sectors, further solidifying our reputation as a leading provider of bedding solutions in Zimbabwe,” he said.