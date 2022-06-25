Minister Mutsvangwa hails women in leadership

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa says the coming into power of the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has been a blessing as the reforms instituted have created a level playing field for women to rise to the top in all spheres.

The minister said she was very passionate about women empowerment. She said this in a speech read on her behalf by Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza at the Women in Public Relations and Communications Awards ceremony held in Harare yesterday.

“I want to salute all the women who will receive awards for being torch bearers in a field where there is cut-throat competition from our male counterparts. You continue to make us feel proud being women and you have shown that what men can do, women can do even better. I am proud of you! Ladies and gentlemen, I want to applaud you for your concerted drive to increase the number and diversity of women in leadership roles in the communications sector.

“There is no argument, whatsoever, that men have dominated leadership positions for years in all the spheres of the economy with women playing a supportive role. I am happy that as women we have not waited for men to tilt the tables in our favour but we have taken the bull by the horns to ensure women empowerment and dominance is driven by us and true to the old adage:

“None but ourselves! somewhere If we are going to wait for someone from the men to parachute us into leadership roles then we can as well confine ourselves to the role in the kitchen but if we want to dominate the boardrooms then it begins with us taking up and driving the challenge,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said there were women who had invested their time and resources in developing themselves to be considered for top leadership positions on merit.

She said Issues of gender equality were enshrined in the Constitution, which specifically provides for gender equality, that is the right of women and men to equal opportunities.

“I am pleased to note that there has been a major shift in that regard with a lot of women now occupying top leaderships roles in the media sector, PR and Communication, in Government, politics, in business and industry. The coming into power of the Second Republic under the leadership of His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa has indeed been a blessing as the reforms instituted have created a level playing field for women to rise to the top in all spheres.

“We now have female Editors and general managers of newspapers unlike before. We also have a female CEO and several female directors at ZBC,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She added, “In business and industry, you will agree with me ladies and gentlemen that we now have several female CEOS and that applies in politics where we have females taking up senior leadership roles. This is in sync with the Second Republic’’s mantra of Leaving no one and no place behind. Thus your theme “Gender Diversity in PR and Communication: Increasing the Number of Women in Leadership Roles in Communication” while a mouthful, is nonetheless very instructive given the developments we have witnessed over a short period of time.

“I am excited that you continue with your efforts to propel women forward in leadership roles and encouraging them to push and strive for excellence as the sharing of information is vital for nation building, social cohesion and economic development.

“It is said that communication is the lifeblood of an organization and the role that you, as communicators, play cannot be underestimated.”

The event which was organised by Women in Public Relations and Communications Zimbabwe Chairperson Ms Ropafadzo Gwanetsa was attended by various PR officials and senior government officials.