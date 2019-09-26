Mighty Zambezi Bonfire to light up Donnybrook

Arts Writer

A number of local artistes will take to the stage to entertain revellers at The Mighty Zambezi Bonfire event to be held at Donnybrook Park in Harare on Saturday.

At the event, merrymakers will witness the lighting of a massive bonfire under that will also be illuminated by the super new moon which takes place on the same night.

The event officially kick-starts a new exciting trend of bonfire nights staged at various intervals and locations, in celebration of the great outdoors.

“Bonfire nights are a well-known outdoor trend that resonates very well with Zambezi Lager’s proposition on providing the most idyllic relaxation in Zimbabwe’s great outdoors.

“As Zambezi Lager stages its first one, we are calling on all Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers and support the event.

“We want our consumers to embrace the outdoor lifestyle, share stories around a huge bonfire as they enjoy Zimbabwe’s own lager with their friends. We will amplify this by using the Zambezi Lager which we encourages everyone to share on all their social media platforms before, during and after the event,” noted organisers of the event in a statement.

“We will be celebrating Zimbabwe’s own, with a mix of the country’s most vibrant and exciting performers and DJs.

“This year’s performances will be from Takura, Tamy Moyo, Djembe Monks and The Movement while DJs Storm, Raydizz, Ryan Synth, Jason Leroux, Naida, King Her and Judgement Yard will be on the turntables.

“Event tickets are available for ZWL$40 on www.clicknpay.africa and all other Click ‘n Pay platforms as well as at the gate on event day. Limited early bird tickets are available, giving consumers a free six pack of Zambezi Lager to share with friends upon entry. “