Midlands provincial mining director arrested

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Midlands provincial mining director, Tariro Ndlovu was arrested this afternoon in connection with a controversial ruling he made following a mine dispute in Mberengwa.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest but said he was still to get finer details.

According to documents by The Herald, Ndlovu (53) presided over a mine dispute in 2014 after which he ruled in favour of the other party. The other party then appealed with the Minister and the High Court and won the case.

Ndlovu according to the documents, has failed to uphold the High Court ruling.

Meanwhile, police are now hunting for the Mines and Mining Development provincial lawyer in connection with the same matter.