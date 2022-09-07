Motorist robbed by passengers he picked up

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A motorist who picked up passengers in Harare on his way to Mvurwi was robbed of the vehicle, cash and valuables.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Oscar Mutyiri of Hariana Farm in Mvurwi, who was driving a metallic blue Honda Fit, picked up five male passengers at the corner of Sam Nujoma Street and Herbert Chitepo Avenue.

Upon approaching the Mutorashanga turn-off at the Tsatse area three passengers requested to be dropped off.

Mutyiri stopped and one of the three men grabbed him by the neck from behind.

Sensing danger, the other two passengers fled and left the driver at the mercy of the three robbers.

The trio manhandled Mutyiri, handcuffed and shoved him to the backseat.

One of the robbers took charge of the vehicle and drove back towards Harare.

Insp Mundembe said at Mazowe turn off the trio drove towards Bindura and turned right into a dust road at Avonda Farm.

“They drove for about two kilometres and stopped at a bushy area. They uncuffed Mutyiri and tied his hands and legs with shoelaces and strings,” said Insp Mundembe.

“They drove away with US$200, two cellphones and shoes. We discourage private vehicles from carrying passengers because they risk being robbed.

“People must desist from boarding private vehicles, the two passengers who ran away were also at risk.”