Middle and long distance coaching course expected to go ahead

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe are hoping the Level Two Middle and Long Distance coaching course due to take place from January 31 to February 7 in Bulawayo will go a long way in enhancing their development efforts.

The course was initially set for December last year but was moved to this year due to Covid-19.

NAAZ president, Tendai Tagara, said they are looking at developing elite middle and long-distance coaches that can help athletes realise their full potential.

“It is the first of its kind. Our aim is developing elite middle and long-distance coaches, which is an area Zimbabwe is strong at,” said Tagara.

Sixteen coaches are expected to take part and all slots have been filled.

Meanwhile, the national association is still working on finding qualifying races for the World Championships in July.

Tagara said the South African National Marathon Championship in May is going to be their last qualification race but they are hoping to find other races earlier.

“South Africa National marathon championship is our final marathon qualifying event. But we want our athletes to have qualified through races in other areas early.

“We are working with their agents and managers to confirm (other races) but due to Covid-19, some are hesitant to give final confirmation,” said Tagara.

Among the targeted athletes that have shown potential are Isaac Mpofu and Ngonidzashe Ncube.