Connor Mitchell’s four wicket haul dashed in Zim Under-19 defeat

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CONNOR Mitchell took a four-wicket-haul in Zimbabwe’s Under-19 cricket team’s last practice match before plunging into the ICC Men’s Cricket Under-19 World Cup but his efforts were not enough against holders Bangladesh.

Eventually, the Zimbabwe Under-19 side lost the match by 110 runs via the Duckworth Lewis Method at Warner Park in St Kitts yesterday.

Mitchell’s 4-30 was the brightest spot for Zimbabwe, who rallied to bowl out their opponents for 277 runs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh posted a decent total, particularly after a tricky start when opener Iftakher Hossain (1) edged to slip in the third over bowled by Mgcini Dube.

But Aich Mollah got his side back on track, making 82 from 82 deliveries with three sixes along the way.

Wicketkeeper Md Fahim also chipped in with a timely 33, before captain Rakibul Hasan went after the Zimbabwe attack, hitting 36 before being run-out.

Tail-ender Ripon Mondol then managed a quickfire 39 from 26 balls to take the 2020 champions up to their final total. All-rounder Mitchell was impressive with the ball for Zimbabwe with Mathew Schonken also taking 2-48. There was a wicket each for Alex Falao and Dube.

Zimbabwe’s reply didn’t start on solid ground when opener Panashe Taruvinga went for a duck. The next man in Steven Saul, launched a counter-attack, scoring 39 from 45 deliveries, but once he outside edged to Fahim his team were facing an uphill task. They were eventually bowled out for 110 runs.

Zimbabwe played another practice game against Canada last Sunday and won by two runs. They are expected to begin their World Cup campaign this Sunday against Afghanistan.

Prosper Utseya’s charges will then take on Pakistan four days later, and round off their Group C matches against Papua New Guinea on January 22.