Met Office forecasts wet weekend

Deputy News Editor

Heavy rains, damaging winds, lightning and flash flooding are expected from today up to tomorrow across the country.

In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said: “Rains have been falling across much of the country this week.

“These are expected to intensify as the weekend begins, thus on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January 2020, areas along the central watershed and in the Eastern Highlands are forecast to receive heavier rains in excess of 50mm in 24 hours.

“Thereafter, the rains should steadily ease off with chilly and cloudy conditions till Tuesday 21 January.”

The MSD said the main watershed is the higher ground from which most of Zimbabwe’s major rivers flow and stretches to cover areas along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Manicaland and Mashonaland provinces are also expected to receive the heavy rains.

The MSD said the expected heavy rains may cause flash flooding in areas where there is poor drainage, while visibility may temporarily be reduced, especially at night.

Trees could also be uprooted, while infrastructure may be damaged by the heavy rains, and a number of precautions have been proposed.

Some of the precautions include not crossing flooded rivers and swollen streams where the depth is unknown.

During storms, citizens are advised to avoid metal objects and tall isolated trees.

Farmers expect the rains to transform their crop, especially in areas that did not receive significant rains in the recent past.