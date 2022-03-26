Medical supplies worth US$150k for Cyclone Idai victims

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga (right) receives a consignment of medication from Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Dwa Made Juniart Sastrawana in Harare yesterday.— Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Health Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday received medical supplies and equipment worth US$150 000 from the Government of Indonesia which is expected to assist communities affected by Cyclone Idai in 2019.

The funds for the consignment were provided by the government of India through the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Jakarta which worked with the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Agency for International Development (Indonesia AID) and State-owned pharmaceutical companies Kimia Farma and Indo Farma to procure the medicines.

The donation was composed of 21 medical items and essential general hospital medicines that included stretcher beds, latex gloves, antibiotics, anti-fungal, antiretroviral, anti-hypertension, analgesic and vitamin supplements, among others.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, VP Chiwenga said the intervention came at a critical time when the Government was also burdened by efforts to combat the Covid -19 pandemic.

“The donation of medical supplies from the Republic of Indonesia comes at a time when the effects of Cyclone combined with those of the Covid-19 have negatively impacted communities causing immense suffering amongst the people.

“The donation will go a long way in assisting the needy and mitigating the effects of the Cyclone Idai natural disaster,” he said.

“It is therefore a timely gesture of friendship, support and solidarity in the midst of these unprecedented disasters. The donation will go a long way in assisting communities in the aftermath of the disaster.”

Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Dewa Made Juniarta Sastrawan Zimbabwe was the first country to receive assistance through the scheme provided by Indonesia Aid.

“This grant is a reflection of the solidarity of our two nations that will further strengthen our partnership for cooperation in the health sector and beyond, to promote the bilateral social–economic cooperation that will contribute to the efforts in achieving Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030. Indonesia sees that this grant is an articulation of friendship from the people of Indonesia to the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

He said Indonesia would continue to strengthen the relationship through bilateral forum, the Indonesia — Africa Forum and through the G20 Africa Partnership.