Media warned against unethical conduct

Herald Reporter

PUBLISHING imaginary links between corrupt criminals and the First Family and Government officials is unethical, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said yesterday.

In a statement, Dr Muswere said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has zero tolerance for corruption.

“The Government notes with concern unethical journalism practice in which there is media propensity to imaginarily link the First Family and Government officials to alleged corrupt criminals. His Excellency, the President is very clear in condemning corruption and has put together structures to destroy the scourge,” he said.

“The Government has zero tolerance to corruption and no one is above the law. The Police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) should investigate without fear or favour.”

Dr Muswere said some sections of the media had been caught up in the web of deceit where they would rush to link prominent persons to a crime without verifying if there could be a link.

“The media has been caught up in this web of deceit wherein they rush to imagine and link anyone without verifying the name dropper’s association to the official and the illegality,” he said.

“We wish to advise the media against this unethical practice and to always seek clarity before publication. It is our expectation that the media should always uphold and exhibit professionalism in delivering their mandate and always verify news stories before publication. Adherence to basic tenets of ethical journalism is of paramount importance.”

The Government has set up an independent constitutional body, the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission, to investigate and apprehend offenders without fear or favour, as a demonstration of its commitment to combat the crime.

The Constitution provides that Zacc Commissioners are selected by Parliament in a robust and transparent manner where those shortlisted would be interviewed in full glare of members of the public.

Over the years, several people including influential members of society have been arrested as Government shows commitment to fight corruption.

The Constitution also provides the National Prosecuting Authority as an independent constitutional body which is not subjected to any person other than the law as it discharges its mandate.