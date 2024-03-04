  • Today Mon, 04 Mar 2024

Mavhunga appointed new Minister of Veterans of the Liberations Struggle Affairs

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Honourable Monica Mavhunga the new Minister of the Veterans of the Liberations Struggle Affairs, replacing Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa who was relieved of his duties last month.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya announced the appointment in a statement this evening.

“In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Monica Mavhunga, Senator, as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect,” he said.

