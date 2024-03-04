O’Donoghue picks gold medal in SA

Sports Reporter

RISING triathlete Rachel O’Donoghue put up a remarkable performance at the South Africa Youth Championships on Sunday to win a gold medal in the Under-15 Girls category.The championships were held over the weekend at Maselspoort.

This is the second time O’Donoghue has won gold at the South Africa Youth Championships.

Last year she came first in the Under-13 section and she maintained her good form going into the Under-15 at this year’s edition.