Matshe appointed RBZ deputy

Business Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Innocent Matshe as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), following the retirement of Dr Kupukile Mlambo.

Dr Mlambo’s term of service ended on June 30 this year.

In a letter addressed to the staff of the central bank, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya confirmed the appointment.

“I would like to advise staff of the appointment of Dr Innocent Matshe, by His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe in terms of section 14 of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act (Chapter 22:15), as Deputy Governor with effect from October 1, 2022,” he said.

“He is joining the bank following the retirement of Dr Kupukile Mlambo whose tenure of office expired on June 30, 2022.

“Dr Matshe brings in vast wealth of experience to the bank gained through his tremendous service with the following organisations prior to joining the Bank: African Economic Research Council (AERC), World Bank Consultant, Senior Researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council (South Africa), Chairman of Department of Economics – University of Zimbabwe, to mention a few.”

Dr Matshe is a highly specialised expert in applied and policy economic analysis and has a special inclination for macroeconomic linkages and digital finance.

His expertise is expected to assist the bank in functional areas of Research, Administration, and IT.

Dr Matshe has experience working with various international organisations and the academia.

He specialised in applied and policy-relevant research in economic development and the digital economy.

An economist with 17 years of experience in university teaching and research in micro-economics, agricultural and development economics, information systems, and digitalisation, Dr Matshe also serves as the digital economy chair – Committee for Pan African Digital Economy of FIA.

He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Manchester.

Dr Matshe’s predecessor, Dr Mlambo, joined the RBZ in July 2012 from the African Development Bank where he rose from the rank of Senior Economist in 1997 to the post of Regional Director in January 2012.

He was in charge of country strategy formulation, country portfolio programming and management as well as leading policy dialogue in seven countries in East Africa.

Dr Mlambo’s areas of expertise include macro-economic and exchange rate policy, economic growth, finance, investment, and productivity growth and efficiency analysis.

He has published papers in referred journals.

He holds a PhD in Economics from Gothenburg University is Sweden an MSc Economics from the University of Zimbabwe.