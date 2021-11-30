Masvingo Teacher’s College Covid-19 cases soar to 157

George Maponga in Masvingo

Covid-19 cases continue to soar at Masvingo Teacher’s College with the number of students who tested positive for the coronavirus rising to 157 amid a mini-lockdown at the institution.

However, the majority of those who tested positive are asymptomatic and largely confined to their rooms in self isolation.

The spike in Covid-19 cases at Masvingo Teacher’s has forced health and college authorities to impose a localised lockdown at the institution to curb a further spike in cases.

A rapid response team under the Covid-19 provincial taskforce is spearheading the battle to contain the novel virus at the institution.

Provincial taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimai called for calm saying the situation remains under control with tests of all students and teaching staff at the institution ongoing.

Mr Irimai noted that the localised lockdown sought to ensure that the outbreak does not spiral out of control by spreading beyond the current hotspot.

Weekend tests inspired by a few mild cases showed that 81 students at the institution had Covid-19 prompting the mass testing currently underway.