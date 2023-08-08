Masvingo SMEs commend Second Republic

George Maponga in Masvingo

Small and medium enterprises(SMEs) in Masvingo have paid glowing tribute to the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa for creating a conducive business environment and unlocking opportunities for them to thrive and contribute to aggregate national economic growth in line with Vision 2030 of making Zimbabwe an empowered middle-income society.

SMEs Chamber provincial chair Mr Venancio Kurauone lauded President Mnangagwa and his administration for game-changing interventions and policies that have pivoted the SMEs sector to play a key role in angling Zimbabwe towards prosperity.

Mr Kurauone, who was speaking on the sidelines of an inaugural Masvingo Urban Business investment meeting organised by the Zanu PF Masvingo Urban aspiring legislator Cde Wellington Mawende, singled out President Mnangagwa’s devolution initiative for stimulating the growth of SMEs in Masvingo and beyond.

He says the devolution agenda which also dovetails with the Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo philosophy propounded by President Mnangagwa has positioned SMEs as key players in the race to socio-economically transform Zimbabwe.

“We are very happy with the sterling job being done by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa, especially in the sphere of devolution which has enabled SMEs to have a share of the financial windfall from the devolution cake. Our members are seizing opportunities engendered by the devolution initiative that is being pushed aggressively by our President and we are heading for even more exciting days ahead as locals begin to claim a stake and get contracts in line with the devolution initiative,” said Mr Venanzio.

He appealed to Government to capacitate more SMEs by availing financial windows for retooling and expansion noting that about 75 percent of Zimbabweans were working in the sector which is now contributing a huge chunk to the

country’s GDP.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) is assisting SMEs with capital but more funding is required to make sure the sector is on a solid footing and ready to anchor the nation’s march towards Vision 2030.

According to Mr Kurauone, Masvingo SMEs Chamber plans to grow its membership to over 100 000 and has already built working spaces in Chiredzi and Mwenezi and other districts in the province lined up for the same.