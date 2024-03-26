Masvingo police bring cheer to triplets’ mother

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, through its provincial Women’s Network Chapter in Masvingo, has brought cheers and smiles to a fellow police officer who last month gave birth to triplets, by donating clothes and groceries towards their upkeep

Constable Linda Nyoni ( 33) delivered triplets-all boys- at Masvingo General Hospital on February 22. Unfortunately one of the boys passed on five days later leaving Constable Nyoni, who is married to Mr Andrew Mubatapasango, with two boys Kalion and Kendrick.

The Masvingo chapter of the ZRP Women’s Network decided to chip in towards the welfare of the kids by donating food stuffs, baby clothing, groceries and other essentials, bringing cheer to the Mubatapasango family.

ZRP Women’s Police Network focuses on improving the plight of female police members in the force.

Masvingo police officer commanding (operations) Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume paid homage to the ZRP Women’s Police Network for coming to the aid of their colleague saying it is a demonstration of love and togetherness.

That together is steeped in the values of Ubuntu that defines and inspires members of the ZRP Women’s Network.

Asst Comm Marume, who spearheaded the initiative to assist Constable Nyoni and led in handing over the presents to the Mubatapasango family, said their gesture is also motivated by their love for children and the desire to make sure they grow under the best conditions.

Masvingo Women’s Chapter provincial chair Chief Superintendent Senzeni Maphosa said her organisation sought to address the plight of women to cope with challenges such as sexual and gender-based violence and enable them to be well geared to execute their duties of parenthood.

Mr Mubatapasango thanked the ZRP Masvingo Women’s Network chapter for assuaging challenges his family was in raising newly-born babies.