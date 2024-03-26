Divine Simbi Ndhlukula Unveils Ground breaking Computer Lab and Library

The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera (right) shares a joke with Dr Ndhlukula and Chief Chitsa soon after the official launch of the computer lab.

Herald Correspondent

Prominent philanthropist and award-winning businesswoman Divine Simbi Ndhlukula unveiled a state-of-the-art computer lab and library programme at Makudo Business Centre in rural Gutu at the weekend.

More than 4 000 primary school pupils from the district are expected to benefit from the Mbuya Mary Simbi (MMS) Library.

The unveiling of the computer lab coincided with Securicos’s International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024 celebration, further emphasizing the company’s commitment to empower communities, particularly women and girls, through education and technology.

Recognizing the importance of bridging the digital divide, Dr Ndhlukula set a key goal to develop a computer lab within the library premises.

The first of its kind in the district, the computer lab will service several schools in Gutu.

At the launch of her debut book, “Entrepreneurial Success: Insights on Growing Business in a Fluid Economy” in February, Dr Ndhlukula committed to raise funds for the realisation of her long held dream of this computer lab for rural learners.

An auction was held and some notable individuals’ like West Property chief executive Ken Sharpe ,Gloria Zvaravanhu and Emilia Chisango rose to the occasion pledging towards the first hardware for the construction of the lab.

The weekend’s event witnessed a distinguished gathering of key figures from both the public and private sectors, united in their commitment to advance education and technology access in rural Gutu.

Officiating at the event, The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between government entities, community leaders, and private enterprises in addressing the challenges faced by underserved communities.

She reaffirmed the ministry’s unwavering support for the lab, emphasising that the lab initiative was in line with the Government’s digitilisation agenda.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ndhlukula said she decided to invest in the computer lab to bridge the digital technical divide between the rural and urban students.

“Within the Mbuya Mary Simbi Library and Lab hangs a colossal world map, inspiring students to dream expansively, transcending the boundaries of their immediate reality. The many books within will undoubtedly propel their minds towards a brighter tomorrow.

“Now, these young minds can envision a future that extends beyond the confines of their immediate surroundings. In hindsight, I owe my greatest gifts — love, industry, and a passion for books — to my parents. Books, the gateway to uncharted worlds for those who dare to dream, empowered me to stand before diverse audiences, to lead experts, and to champion my business.

Other notable guests among them Masvingo Provincial Education Director, district and area schools inspectors, Chief Chitsa and representatives from The United Nations Development Programme, attended the event.