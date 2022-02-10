Massive demand for First Lady’s ZOU programmes

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses beneficiaries of programmes offered by Zimbabwe Open University in partnership with her Angel of Hope Foundation during the launch in Matabeleland South yesterday.

Tendai Rupapa in GWANDA

SCORES of women and men seeking to further their education and attain university certification in Matabeleland South Province, yesterday thronged Gwanda to register to benefit from First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s partnership with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), which is offering short courses in various fields.

Matabeleland South becomes the second rural province, and the fourth centre where the courses have been introduced after Harare, Bulawayo and Matabeleland North.

There was an overflow of aspiring beneficiaries of the empowerment programme, showing how eager people are to improve their welfare through open learning.

People came from Bulilima, Beitbridge, Mangwe, Insiza, Gwanda, Matobo and Umzingwane districts as they have fully embraced the rare empowerment programme, which has seen a whole university knocking on their doors.

The event was held in strict adherence to protocols of Covid-19 prevention whereupon people were being tested for the virus before entry.

Among aspiring beneficiaries were former ladies of the night, single mothers, teenage mothers, widows, youths, the elderly and orphans.

Men are not being shut out as there are many courses they can enroll for, under the first of its kind partnership designed to foster the total economic empowerment of the country’s citizenry free of charge.

So upbeat about acquiring university certification were the people that they sang, danced and ululated while others shed tears of joy.

Mrs Geraldine Gunde said: “I live with a physically handicapped child so I have embraced this programme because my child’s future is in my hands. I will utilise the courses and use the knowledge and skills to start income generating projects.

“We have been brought top-notch courses free of charge and this is a first of its kind. Thank you Amai vedu vane rudo.”

A woman with disability praised the rolling out of the courses saying they would inculcate the need for beneficiaries to work for themselves.

“Most of us who have disabilities have grown accustomed to seeking handouts, but today we want to quit this because Amai has given us life lessons. Yes I am disabled, but my hands can work and why would I fail to start my own projects after acquiring the skills?

“I want to leave the dependency syndrome. I have committed myself to work. I have taken the First Lady’s words to heart and I am going to be an ambassador of her teachings in my community so that everyone benefits,” she said.

Ms Nyarai Nyoni (35), a single mother with two children, said she now has renewed zeal to work for herself and the children following the mother of the nation’s teachings and empowerment opportunity.

“As a single parent of two children, I welcome this programme by Amai through her Angel of Hope foundation’s partnership with ZOU. At times we failed to carry out certain projects because of lack of knowledge.

“I now want to do four courses and use them. It was tough looking after children without a source of income. The First Lady has brought wealth on our doorstep. If it was not for her love, what would we be? She uplifts the downtrodden. People look down upon single mothers but Amai has come to empower us,” she said.

So upbeat about the First Lady’s intervention were traditional leaders that they sang praises to the President for allowing the First Lady to go around the country sowing the seeds of love and empowering communities.

Headman Dubane, born Solomon Moyo, from Ntanye Village, said he was confident the First Lady’s programmes would benefit the nation by unlocking the potential of citizens.

“I want to first thank Amai Mnangagwa for her programme of traversing the length and breadth of the country teaching women, girls and everyone about living well in the communities.”

“We want our children to embrace the teachings that they receive all the time from Amai. Even as we return to our homes, we must go and teach others. We also thank the President, Baba Mnangagwa for finding a loving wife who is hardworking and is loved by people. She is a mother of the nation who is hardworking and has a passion for the upliftment of women, children, the elderly and the disabled among many other groups.

“She listens to the people’s challenges and finds solutions to their problems. We encourage our boys in the communities who are now of age to find loving and hardworking women like the First Lady who has love for the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Gogo Ruramai Gumbo (65) said: “I thank the President, Baba Mnangagwa who found the nation a loving mother who uplifts us, mainly women. She is not selective but loves all her children, surely as women we should all learn and take a leaf from our mother and the world will be a better place.

“I rear chickens but I lacked knowledge on the project. I am happy because Amai, together with ZOU, have come to give us knowledge and skills. They will give me the brains to use my hands even in the twilight of my life. Amai has encouraged us not to spend the day gossiping but to utilise the time towards things that sustain us.”

The First Lady, who has a passion for the total empowerment of citizens, said the programmes were open to both males and females.

“With this Angel of Hope, Zimbabwe Open University partnership, we want our citizens to lead good lives. We have brought these courses for everyone, including men and boys because there are many courses that can benefit them.

“If the mother, father, sons and daughters learn, the whole family would be enlightened and know how to sustain themselves. We encourage people to work collectively. This education is for free, do not listen to those who come talking about money. I want to thank ZOU for partnering my foundation. Now that the programme has come, will you work hard? If you fail to do so, you break my heart because you are all in my thoughts. I wish God would help me ensure that we all be up there in life. I am not ending here as I am taking this programme to all provinces. This is the fourth. ZOU is saying you are allowed to do all courses. No one can take your education from you once you have acquired it. Work hard so that we will come back and see how you would have progressed.

“This calls for dedication and I hope after completing the ZOU studies you will teach your communities, imparting skills to others. I leave you a challenge to assist your peers who did not get the opportunity to learn. These lessons will open your mind as you will learn a lot and we no longer want those who await handouts, we are empowering you. If you rely on hand-outs, know that some of those who help you will need payment one day. Work hard so that you can afford to look after yourselves and your families,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa said those who take the nurse aide’s course would assist the sick in their communities while those who take agriculture will be able to grow various types of vegetables while others rear animals for a living.

“I am running with the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme to teach children morals. Now if you take up Early Child Development course and open ECD centres you will then start teaching the children morals at a tender age. When many people do ECD course, you should not all open crèches, but join hands and form a strong centre for the benefit of the community.

“The certificate that you are going to get after finishing your courses will be inscribed Zimbabwe Open University. I therefore urge you all to attend all lessons so that you unleash your potential. Those who were used to gossiping must channel that time towards education. During Nharirire YeMusha, the elderly said they wanted daughters-in-law who were dignified and learned, so vana vangu vasikana take advantage of this opportunity. I also implore former ladies of the night to learn skills to start projects and use your hands. As a mother I say today is the end of it, leave the bad ways. We want you to do things that are sustainable. The world’s oldest profession is harmful. Use your hands, not the body to curb challenges,” she said.

ZOU Pro-Vice Chancellor for academic affairs and learning activities, Professor Emerson Nyakatawa, said the programme was being rolled out as part of the university’s efforts to support the First Lady’s humanitarian efforts.

“Our partnership strives to empower communities through short courses and training programmes for women and young girls. We are happy to launch this programme in Matabeleland South led by Amai. Through knowledge-sharing and imparting skills. Amai, as usual ZOU endeavours to support your humanitarian efforts.

“These lessons are for free, do not be left behind. Amai loves all her children,” he said.

ZOU deans and other lecturers who accompanied the First Lady unpacked the courses to the gathering.

No qualifications are required to benefit while age is not a barrier too.

Minister of State for Matabeleland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Abedinico Ncube, urged residents of the province to fully utilise the opportunity they had been given to learn.

“Opportunities have been created for you by Amai through her Foundation’s partnership with ZOU for everyone to contribute to the attainment of Vision 2030. I appeal to the beneficiaries of this programme to fully utilise this opportunity.

“Acquiring of these skills will definitely bring development to Gwanda and uplift people’s lives. This will empower our communities extensively. Acquiring skills is not easy but with support mainly from Amai, it is achievable. Amai we thank you for this initiative which is benefiting the nation at large,” he said.

Various traditional chiefs attended yesterday’s programme.

The elderly, those with disabilities and chiefs were given food hampers and toiletries by the First Lady through her foundation.