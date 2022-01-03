Mashaya targets national competitions

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER a fruitful season that saw the Zim Ninja amassing medals in various online international competitions, founder Wilfred Mashaya is hoping they can start staging more national events at home.

Mashaya is also seeking to engage schools in some of his programmes as part of efforts to grow martial arts.

“I want to organise for national tournaments in martial arts weaponry (kobudo) and if funds or sponsorship permits to even organise regional or even one international tournament, also taking note of Covid 19 situation, if it permits.

“We are hoping to make kobudo a martial arts powerhouse discipline and sport in Zimbabwe, the region and even Africa by working hard to bring more accolades and medals from men, women and kids. I believe in equal opportunities.

“And to also introduce the goodness of martial arts in various schools as it comes with many benefits for our kids ranging from discipline, improved self-esteem, braveness, alertness, flexibility, physical fitness and confidence among others.

“And even grooming champions from schools who can also represent our nation and raise the flag high,” said Mashaya.

The Zim Ninja Academy chief instructor said they are hoping to have sponsors coming on board as they are currently relying more on personal funding for their activities.