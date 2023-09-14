Mash East holds Investment Indaba

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Mashonaland East Province will continue to invite more investors to take up the various opportunities that exist in mining, agriculture and commerce, most of which remain untapped.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Aplonia Munzverengwi said this yesterday while officiating at the Mashonaland East Provincial Investment Conference held in Marondera.

“The province hosts the largest lithium deposits in Africa and sixth in the world,” said Minister Munzverengwi.

“Added to this, it has a high concentration of educational institutions. Measures to encourage investment in our province will also be enunciated.”

Minister Munzverengwi said for Mashonaland East to achieve Vision 2030 as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1, in line with the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind. The conference was held under the theme, “Unlocking investment opportunities towards achievement of Vision 2030”.

Minister Munzverengwi said for the province to achieve Vision 2030, it requires vast amounts of investments across all sectors to achieve inclusive development.

“For local authorities, businesses and ministries, departments and agencies, this is your opportunity to actively participate and network at this conference to enable you to kick-start your projects and programmes,” she said.

“It is a fact that we live in a globalised village where the pace of technological change is astounding.

“Globalisation carries with it the prospect of improving the lives of our people, therefore we should strive to manage it and make it work for our people.” She said their mandate as a province was to ensure economic growth, translating to higher standards of living for citizens.

In Mashonaland East Province, added Minister Munzverengwi, they look forward to deploying to the maximum extent possible, the laws of comparative as well as competitive advantage to realise higher income for the people and at the same time encouraging financial flows.

“These advantages span from a combination of favourable climate and rich soils with a greater part of the province found in region 2A and 2B, where intensive farming takes place.

“There is an abundance of water bodies to support agro-activities in terms of irrigation of crops, livestock and pasture land,” she said.

Dr Munzverengwi also said in terms of accessibility, the province is served by three trunk roads namely Harare-Nyamapanda highway, Harare-Mutare as well as rail and then Harare-Masvingo highway.

With regards to internet connectivity, Minister Munzverengwi said an optic cable fibre runs through Murehwa, Marondera and Goromonzi.

“This is in addition to all the major telecommunication companies being present in the province. For those intending to be in the export market, the province is close to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

“As for local markets, proximity to Harare and Chitungwiza presents a huge opportunity,” she said.

Mashonaland East province has a GDP of $828 billion at current prices and contributes 6,9 percent to the national GDP, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats).

The conference attracted the business sector as well Government departments.