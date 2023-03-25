Mash Central revels in Uhuru celebrations

Ranson Madzamba

Correspondent

This year’s national Independence Day celebrations are going to take place in Mashonaland Central at Mt Darwin High School. Mashonaland Central Province is indeed a great province when it comes to the liberation struggle history of our country. Even the popular spirit medium and heroine of the First Chimurenga, Mbuya Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana has her roots from the province.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Hon Monica Mavhunga, was jubilant as she explored how grateful she was to His Excellency, President Mnangagwa for selecting her province to host the 2023 Independence Day national celebrations.

“As a province, we would want to thank President Mnangagwa for selecting our province to host the 2023 national Independence Day celebrations. We are indeed honoured to be hosting this prestigious national event. Preparations are going on well in Mt Darwin at Mt Darwin High School.

“Mt Darwin and indeed the province has a painful history of being one of the areas most affected during the liberation struggle. Being close to Mozambique, the Smith regime became brutal to the people as they knew that they were creating a safe passage for the sons and daughters of the soil going to join the liberation struggle,” said Hon Mavhunga.

“The first shot signalling the beginning of the Second Chimurenga was fired at Altena Farm in the province and several atrocities were committed by the Smith regime, particularly the Chibondo atrocities. With this painful history, it is befitting that the people get to host the national Independence celebrations.”

Now that Zimbabwe is an independent country and the Second Republic is in charge, it would be good to reflect on the developmental activities, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Monica Mavhunga and her team are spearheading for the economic good of Mashonaland Central and the country at large.

A number of developmental activities are currently taking place in the province.

The devolution agenda initiated by President Mnangagwa is doing wonders in Mashonaland Central. It is instilling a community- based and people centred governance system at lower tiers of Government.

A number of projects and programmes are being implemented in Mashonaland Central and mainly in the areas of health, education, water and sanitation, transport and energy.

Improved accessibility to health facilities

A number of health facilities are being constructed and refurbished in various areas of the province that include Guruve, Mvurwi, Muzarabani, Mazowe, Bindura and Mt Darwin. Tallington Clinic in Bindura District and Chomutukutu Clinic in Rushinga Mt Darwin among many other clinics, were recently commissioned because of the efforts of the Second Republic.

Improved accessibility to schools

As a way to make sure the majority of children in the province easily get access to both primary and secondary education, schools are being built closer and central to citizens. A good example is Bhande Primary School in Mbire District.

The school was built to help pupilswho were walking more than 8km to Mahuhwe Primary School. A number of pupils in Mashonaland Central are thus no longer walking long distances to school.

The Second Republic has taken that as a priority and this is indeed making life easy for the school-going kids.

Also, to note is the ongoing construction of various classroom blocks around the province. The construction is done as a way to make sure there is adequate learning infrastructure at schools for the increasing enrolments. Classroom blocks were built at various schools that include Tanaka Primary School in Mbire, Date Secondary School in Mt Darwin, Cowley Secondary School in Bindura District, Kapanda primary school in Mt Darwin and Komba primary school in Angwa.

Before the construction of Komba Primary School, children used to cross Angwa River to the nearest school. This was affecting learning, especially during the rainy season, as school attendance was cut off resulting in school dropouts, especially the girl child.

Improved accessibility to safe and clean water

A number of solar-powered boreholes have been drilled at different institutions and communal areas. The borehole installation project is now giving birth to livelihood projects like fishery, nutritional gardens and poultry.

A good example is that of the Chawanda piped water scheme project in Mt Darwin. The project is benefiting four villages translating to about 471 households. The water scheme is supporting about 4 620 beneficiaries. The recently installed Mahuhwe High School solar-powered borehole is providing water to the school.

Agriculture

Dams like Semwa, Dande, Mbada and Bindura have given birth to fishery projects and nutritional gardens in respective areas. The dams are supporting various agricultural initiatives . The Presidential Inputs Scheme is to a greater extent capacitating a number of farmers in the province. Pfumvudza on the other side is also doing wonders for the farmers.

Mining

Mashonaland Central is a province endowed with vast minerals that include gold. The province is a rich province. The Second Republic has to be applauded for capacitating the operations of various mines not forgetting its initiation for the reopening of mines like Shamva, Eureka and Ran.

Construction and rehabilitations of roads and bridges

The provincial leadership is fighting to construct and rehabilitate various roads and bridges. A good example is that of the Nyakasikana-Karanda Road that is being implemented under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP). The move will provide the shortest route to Karanda Mission Hospital for patients coming from the southern part of the province. Kanyemba Road is also being upgraded under the ERRP.

Ranson Madzamba is a holder of a Master of Science Degree in Media and Society as well as a BSc Honours Degree in Media and Society Studies. He is a communication and advocacy PhD student.