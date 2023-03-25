Positive headache for Maruwa

THE LAST SUPPER . . . Lloyd ‘’Samaita’’ Mutasa’s (left) last moments as the head coach of Castle Lager Premiership football newcomers GreenFuel against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on Monday before being replaced by his assistant, Bekithemba Ndlovu (right). — Photo: Libertino

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa is spoilt for choice with indications he may have a full complement of his squad ahead of the team’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

DeMbare started the season on a positive note after they beat bogey returnees Hwange 1-0 in their opening match of the season last week.

They were forced to dig deeper in that match though and it took the magic of Denver Mukamba to carry them over the line in a difficult match.

They didn’t have their full squad for that match with murky signings Nyasha Chintuli and Jayden Bakare sitting out as their papers weren’t in order.

Bakare is a WhaWha player on loan at the giants and the talks between the two clubs have been dragging for some time, resulting in the delayed clearance of the 2022 Rookie of the Year.

On the other hand, Chintuli needed clearance from his employers, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services before he could represent the Harare giants.

The pair’s prowess is well-documented as they were both in the mix for last season’s Golden Boot award.

There was a feeling had either or both of them been in the match against Hwange, Dynamos could have harvested goals.

And with their papers now in place, Maruwa will have a positive selection headache as he plots for the new boys Sheasham.

The latter fired some warning shots on what they could bring into the league after opening their stay in the top-flight with an impressive goalless draw against former champions Chicken Inn at Mandava last week.

The club hasn’t gone for big names in the league and they are very unpredictable.

With former Dynamos winger Tanaka Chidhobha now in their fold, they could have an ace who can help them frustrate the Glamour Boys.

Maruwa is aware of the risk he runs if he underestimates the Gweru minnows.

“I am happy we have a clean bill of health. I am also hopeful Chintuli and Bakare’s papers will be in place by the time we play Sheasham.

“They are key members in our collective vision as a club this season,” said Maruwa.

“When you have a fit team and you are coming from a positive match, you ought to be very confident building up to the next match.

“We have set ourselves targets as a team. We need to be very strategic to attain them.

“But we need everyone to be fit and ready for the challenge at any given moment.

“So we are praying that the pair of Chintuli and Bakare gets cleared and we know we enhance our chances of performing well.

“We are coming from a match in which we posted a big result. We need to maintain the push.”

Maruwa said Sheasham are tricky customers and needed no kid gloves’ treatment.

“Every team in the league is tricky. Everyone earned the right to be in the top-flight.

“We don’t have to look at names when we are playing this game.

“Look, Sheasham have started well after holding Chicken Inn to a goalless draw in their first game.

“We don’t look at names. It’s an 11 versus 11 game. We can’t afford to underestimate anyone at this point.

“We should always push hard and see what happens. We are calling upon fans to come in their numbers to cheer us up.”

Dynamos are not the only giants looking for momentum.

Early leaders CAPS United are also out to maintain a 100 percent start to the season.

After beating Manica Diamonds in their opening match, they will face a sterner task against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab this afternoon.

The match kicks off at 1pm for broadcasting reasons.

Makepekepe’s hosts are looking for their first win after drawing against Bulawayo Chiefs in their opening match.

Goalkeeper Nelson Chadya said they are ready to face Makepekepe.

“We have told ourselves that we want to make Baobab a fortress.

“CAPS United are a big team and they have the confidence coming into this match given they did well in their last game,” said Chadya.

“But we also have our goals and we will be out to take the maximum points.

“Everyone is ready for this fixture and we will have to defend our territory.”

Highlanders will also be looking to collect their first set of three points when they clash against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso were held to a goalless draw by ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields last week and they will be keen to atone for that with a win against the army side.

But Black Rhinos are themselves no pushovers and they are walking with a spring in their step having started brightly with a win over fellow soldiers Cranborne Bullets who, themselves are targeting an upset at champions FC Platinum this afternoon.

Newboys Greenfuel host Herentals at Gibbo today while Manica Diamonds face Triangle at the same venue tomorrow.

Fixtures

Today

Ngezi Platinum v CAPS United 1pm (Baobab)

Black Rhinos v Highlanders (NSS)

GreenFuel v Herentals (Gibbo)

Chicken Inn v Simba Bhora (Luveve)

Tomorrow

Dynamos v Sheasham (NSS)

Manica Diamonds v Triangle (Gibbo)

Yadah v Hwange (Baobab)

Monday

ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS)