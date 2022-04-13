Marry Mubaiwa convicted

13 Apr, 2022 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Marry Mubaiwa convicted Marry Mubaiwa File picture

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

Marry Mubaiwa has been convicted of violating the Marriages Act after lying that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga consented to solemnise their wedding at a time he was in hospital in India.

 

Mubaiwa was found guilty of the offence by Harare Magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube, who said that evidence from witnesses proved that she lied about VP Chiwenga’s consent to legalise their marriage.

 

Mr Ncube also noted that Mubaiwa had planned for the wedding from testimonies by State witnesses including that of Vice President Chiwenga.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting