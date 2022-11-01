Marry Mubaiwa cleared on charges of assaulting maid

Marry Mubayiwa (left) arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court in the company of a relative yesterday. – Picture: Lee Maidza

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye has acquitted Marry Mubaiwa on charges of assaulting her maid.

Mubaiwa, through her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, had applied for discharge at the close of the State’s case, arguing that its evidence was unreliable as witnesses who testified had many versions of what transpired.

In her ruling, Mrs Mapiye said the application for discharge at the close of the State’s case by Mtetwa had merit and therefore her client is acquitted.

It was alleged that on January 28, 2020 at around midday, Ms Delight Munyoro went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale, Harare, to collect a son she had with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

It was the State’s case that while Ms Munyoro remained seated in the car, the driver, Batsirai Furukiya, went to collect the child.

The court heard that as Fukuriya was walking with the child towards where the car was parked, Mubaiwa followed him.

On arrival at the car, Mubaiwa started accusing Ms Munyoro of telling her children not to talk to her.

That is when Mubaiwa is alleged to have quizzed her why she was doing so, and started shouting at her saying: “Urimuroyi and handichengeterwe vana vangu nemuroyi”.

Loosely translated, it means “you are a witch. I cannot allow a witch to take care of my children”.

Ms Munyoro, it was alleged remained quiet while seated in the car.

It was the State’s case that Mubaiwa struck Ms Munyoro once on her left cheek using the back side of her left hand, leaving her with a cut on the left side of her mouth and one of her teeth shaking.