Mapinga lithium project takes shape

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

THE engagement meeting held recently between senior Government officials and affected people on what is expected to be Africa’s biggest lithium salt plant in Mapinga reveal that the farming area was poised for smart city transformation.

While thousands from Zvimba district in Mashonaland West and Mazowe district in Mashonaland Central province will be affected and relocated for the plant setting which also encompasses a 600 megawatt thermal power station, a coking plant, a nickel-chromium alloy smelter, and a nickel sulphate plant, the project is one the biggest industrial investments since the Second Republic came into office five years ago.

Lithium has become a major mineral with rapidly rising prices and is being sought after by developed countries that now focus on green and renewable energy since the lithium ion battery is the major storage unit for energy for ICT equipment, motor vehicles and for the intermittent green energy from solar and wind.

Eagle Canyon International Group Limited and Pacific Goal Investments, the two Chinese investors that have started planning works for the construction of a mine-to-energy industrial park, have suggested that more than 1 000 jobs for the locals will be created.

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister, Dr Polite Kambamura, whose ministry has been tasked to push the value addition of local minerals through beneficiation, said the project was going to ensure maximum returns for the country from its resources.

“The project, besides being the biggest in Africa, will ensure that we grow our mining industry’s profit output as we aim to reach and surpass our US$12 billion mining industry by the end of the year and we can achieve this through value addition,” he said.

Dr Kambamura said exports of raw minerals were suffocating the country’s economy hence the banning of the exporting of exports of raw lithium, granite and chrome. Other minerals are subject to earlier regulation barring raw exports.

“This mine-to-energy park project we are discussing here is a result of our visionary leader President Mnangagwa, who in his wisdom ensured that we could earn more from our minerals through value addition and as a ministry, we said anyone who wants to mine lithium should first set up processing plant before we issue to them a licence,” he said.

Thousands who are going to be affected include mostly farmers along Great Dyke with Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka saying the process of ensuring affected people are relocated to other places where they can continue with their farming had begun.

He told some of the affected farmers that the Government would ensure that they would get all the necessary support for them to settle and continue with their enterprise at new farms.

“Assessment teams from my ministry will come and assess value for investments you have made at your farms. Working with the office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, you will get relocated to new places that you can continue with your farming as this mining project has a significant economic value to the nation.”

“You will also get compensation for the relocation due to this project and this includes residential stands,” he said.

One of the affected horticulture farmers from Mapinga area, Ms Fungai Ndokuzavo said she was hoping for a swift and smooth relocation when the process starts. Mr Gift Maramba said he had hope in the assurance given by the Government.

“We have trust in our Government as it is the same Government that offered us land here. The decision to relocate us we believe is for the betterment of the nation,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Marrian Chombo, who was part of the team, said establishment of a smart city was imminent as a result of the project.

“As a Government wherever there is a development of such nature that will bring together many people to settle at a particular place, we are now required to come on board and provide the necessary infrastructure development,” she said.

“Wherever there is a development of such a magnitude, we know that people will need accommodation and other services, and as Local Government it is our duty to ensure that people have provisions such as accommodation and access to social services without traveling for long distances.”

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka lauded the Government’s swift action towards planning on the relocation of the affected farmers.

“This open discussion with the affected farmers is a sign that the Second Republic is people-centred. Let’s all embrace this mine-to-energy park that will significantly increase our province’s gross domestic product and create employment,” she said.