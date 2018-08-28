Mapeza preaches focus

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza is not getting carried away and wants his men to retain their focus after establishing a four-point lead in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League race over the weekend.

Their biggest challengers, Ngezi Platinum Stars, crashed to a surprise defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Mutare City Rovers.

“I cannot say we won and we are on course to win the league, no, we still have 10 games to go. If we lose next week, everything changes,’’ said Mapeza.

“It is still work in progress, we just need to try to be consistent. We are pushing and I am happy we won our last match,” he said.

Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde was the toast of his side with the goals that powered them to victory over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Eonde has been playing second fiddle to regular central striker Mkhokheli Dube, but the West African forward is proving to be a wise acquisition.

He scored a brace at the weekend.

“Look, that is his job and we need guys to score goals, not only him, but everybody in the team.

“We want everybody to get involved. When we attack, everybody needs to be involved and when we defend, everybody needs to be involved.

“I am happy for him, he scored two goals, and I think it will help him going into the next game, it should boost his confidence.’’

Meanwhile, Rodreck Mutuma is confident of scoring more goals as he revives his career under coach John Nyikadzino at Nichrut.

His double destroyed his old club Yadah Stars as the hosts completed back-to-back wins over the Harare side. The 30-year-old’s career looked doomed last year after he failed to deliver for Yadah Stars before retreating to the unfashionable second tier league.

“I am working very hard so that I continue with this form in the league.

“My coach is doing very well and has given me a lot of confidence to be able to do well in the league, my teammates and everyone at this club have been very supportive, which has helped me to quickly settle.

“Our target this year is to survive relegation and the way we are playing we will obviously survive relegation as long as we continue working hard,” he said.