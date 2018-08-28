‘We’re there to oppose Zanu-PF’

Bulawayo Bureau

MDC-Alliance has said it will not work with other Zimbabweans to develop the country, but will remain in opposition mode despite President Mnangagwa’s calls for unity and a national collective consensus in rebuilding the economy.

President Mnangagwa, in his inauguration speech on Sunday, called for unity, saying there were greater things that united the country against those that divided it.

“To all my colleagues and other political parties who contested in the just-ended harmonised elections, especially those represented in Parliament, I exhort us to commit ourselves to collectively develop our motherland. We are all Zimbabweans; what unites us is greater than what could ever divide us,” said President Mnangagwa.

However, the Mr Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-Alliance has decided that it will not cooperate towards uniting the people following the election.

MDC-Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube said they will maintain their opposition stance of just opposing.

“Elections are for purposes of people choosing a political party and leaders,” he said. “Zanu-PF says it has been chosen by the people, the Constitutional Court has confirmed that, but we dispute that the outcome represents the will of the people.

“And the normal thing in any situation is that those who have won form the government and those who have lost take their seat in the opposition and oppose that Government until the next election. That is what our democratic system allows. Zanu-PF has been confirmed by the Constitutional Court that they won the election. Let them govern.”

The MDCs have a history of opposing the ruling party to the point of fighting development issues to the detriment of citizens.

They engaged the West to impose sanctions that have caused untold suffering among ordinary people.