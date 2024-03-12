Mapeza back as Warriors coach

Zimpapers Sports Hub

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza will take charge of the Warriors in the Four-Nations tournament in Malawi from March 18-26.

The tournament involves Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya and hosts Malawi.

The event, which utilises the Fifa calendar, will help participating countries prepare for the resumption of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

In the absence of a substantive coach, the Zifa Normalisation Committee decided to give the assignment to Mapeza, who has been in the role before.

He will be assisted by reigning Castle Lager Coach of the Year and Ngezi Platinum coach, Takesure Chiragwi.

In a statement, Zifa said:

“ZIFA is pleased to announce that Norman Mapeza has been appointed as the interim head coach of the men’s Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi. The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Norman Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles. He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men’s senior national team.

“Norman Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi.”