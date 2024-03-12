FAWEZI makes efforts towards empowering women, girls

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The Forum for African Women Educationalists Zimbabwe Chapter (FAWEZI) today hosted the Towards Resilient Communities with Health, Equity and Safety for All (TORCHES) project Support Phase Closeout workshop in Chitungwiza.

FAWEZI aims to empower women and girls across the country, working in partnership with Action Aid Zimbabwe(AAZ), Family Aids Caring Trust (FACT), and Leonard Cheshire Disability

Zimbabwe (LCDZ).

In a media brief, FAWEZI said they are committed to amplifying the voices of women and girls.

This would ensure that they are empowered in the various communities.

“The TORCHES project employs two main models: 1. SASA! Together: This approach is 4 phased; Start, Awareness, Support and Action Phase. It is rooted in the community and focuses on addressing and preventing violence against women and girls (VAWG) through open dialogues, awareness campaigns, support for survivors, and collective community action.

“2.Tuseme: Derived from the Kiswahili term for let’s speak out, this methodology specifically aims to empower young individuals, enabling them to confidently voice their opinions and concerns,” said FAWEZI.