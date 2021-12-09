Manyowa brings ‘ANOT’

Senior Arts Reporter

Gospel songstress Janet Manyowa has decided to give her fans an early Christmas gift as she is set to host a concert this Sunday dubbed “A Night of Thanksgiving” #ANOT.

The concert will also feature seasoned musicians such as South African based Zimbabwean Takesure Zamar, Pastor G, Joyful Praise Choir and The Unveiled.

It will be hosted under the Gateway Stream platform with Events Evolution doing the staging and will start in the afternoon (3pm).

In an interview, Manyowa’s manager Munyaradzi said all was set for the show which will be held under Covid-19 regulations and restrictions.

“Despite the fact that #ANOT is an annual event: we have so much to thank God for. What better way to do it than in worship?” he said.

“God inhabits the praises of His children. We have lost loved ones to the Covid-19 pandemic and other illnesses, we however, are grateful to God for the unseen blessings and miracles we experience each day; including the fact that you and I are alive today. Let everything that has breath praise the Lord (Psalms. 150:6).

“We are putting in place strict measures to adhere to all Covid protocols according to Ministry of Health and WHO requirements.

“Everyone will be expected to mask up, there will be marked spaces between seats to ensure social distancing and sanitising booths.”

Manyowa said that proceeds for the show will go to some of the under privileges communities as part of their community responsibilities as a brand for the festive seasons.

“It is a Thanksgiving to God our Father literally. We will however, donate part of proceeds to charity and community initiatives in line with our ministry values and corporate social responsibility role. This one is structured in a manner that everyone will enjoy it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Takesure Zamar has been in the country for the past weeks and was busy planning with the Manyowa brand team.