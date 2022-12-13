Mangezi eager to impress Spanish academy

Sports Reporter

REAL Betis Zimbabwe Academy striker Nokutenda Mangezi is eager to utilise the lifetime opportunity and impress in Spain.

The 17-year-old forward is one of the players who is seeking a breakthrough and will probably turn professional if he impresses during the assessment period.

Together with fellow striker Tashinga Muzadzi, Nigel Limula, Jesse Takarupuwa and Miguel Bones they are the senior players ripe for first-team football.

The local academy is on a ten-day training camp in Europe under their partnership with the Spanish club academy.

The players ranging from 8-year-olds to 19 years are training with Real Betis academy and will play some matches with the players from the European academy.

Yesterday, they had their first session under Real Betis coaches. Today they will feature in a friendly match.

The former Mutare Junior Primary School student who cut his professional teeth with a junior team Sakubva United was signed by Real Betis in 2019.

He came to Harare and has established himself as the best striker at the academy where he finished as the leading goal scorer.

“It is my first time going to Europe so I am really excited. I wish to do my best. I have been yearning for such an opportunity,” said the media-shy forward.