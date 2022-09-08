Mandava bounces back in AACT

The Herald
Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter
KUDZAI Mandava bounced back from a difficult opening day to card the best round by a Zimbabwean player during the second round of the All-Africa Challenge Trophy at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Course in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday.
The Royal Harare Golf Club-based junior golfer, who is the youngest member of the Zimbabwe team, carded a 78 as Zimbabwe moved to fifth place.
South Africa are leading as the host Tanzania are second with Morocco on third place.
Yollander Mubaiwa had the second-best score among the local players following a round of 80 as day one best placed Batsirai Tilowakuti followed up her solid 72 on the opening day with a 83.
Round 2 Results:
294 South Africa 149 145
301 Tanzania 148 153
302 Morocco 152 149
306 Kenya 148 158
313 Zimbabwe 155 158
324 Nigeria 165 159
325 Uganda 163 162
329 Ghana 171 158
330 Zambia 163 167
344 Gabon 167 177
346 Egypt 174 172
363 Côte d’Ivoire 186 177
367 Mauritius 187 180
369 Malawi 185 184
377 Botswana 195 182
390 Rwanda 195 195
402 Togo 201 201
405 Mali 204 201
405 Burundi 211 194
406 Cameroon 190 216