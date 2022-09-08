Mandava bounces back in AACT

Zimbabwe fared well during the second round of the All-Africa Challenge Trophy at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Course in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday.

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

KUDZAI Mandava bounced back from a difficult opening day to card the best round by a Zimbabwean player during the second round of the All-Africa Challenge Trophy at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Course in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday.

The Royal Harare Golf Club-based junior golfer, who is the youngest member of the Zimbabwe team, carded a 78 as Zimbabwe moved to fifth place.

South Africa are leading as the host Tanzania are second with Morocco on third place.

Yollander Mubaiwa had the second-best score among the local players following a round of 80 as day one best placed Batsirai Tilowakuti followed up her solid 72 on the opening day with a 83.

Round 2 Results:

294 South Africa 149 145

301 Tanzania 148 153

302 Morocco 152 149

306 Kenya 148 158

313 Zimbabwe 155 158

324 Nigeria 165 159

325 Uganda 163 162

329 Ghana 171 158

330 Zambia 163 167

344 Gabon 167 177

346 Egypt 174 172

363 Côte d’Ivoire 186 177

367 Mauritius 187 180

369 Malawi 185 184

377 Botswana 195 182

390 Rwanda 195 195

402 Togo 201 201

405 Mali 204 201

405 Burundi 211 194

406 Cameroon 190 216