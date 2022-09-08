Mandava bounces back in AACT

Mandava bounces back in AACT Zimbabwe fared well during the second round of the All-Africa Challenge Trophy at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Course in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday.

The Herald

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

KUDZAI Mandava bounced back from a difficult opening day to card the best round by a Zimbabwean player during the second round of the All-Africa Challenge Trophy at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Course in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday.

The Royal Harare Golf Club-based junior golfer, who is the youngest member of the Zimbabwe team, carded a 78 as Zimbabwe moved to fifth place.

South Africa are leading as the host Tanzania are second with Morocco on third place.

Yollander Mubaiwa had the second-best score among the local players following a round of 80 as day one best placed Batsirai Tilowakuti followed up her solid 72 on the opening day with a 83.

Round 2 Results:
294 South Africa 149 145
301 Tanzania       148 153
302 Morocco       152 149
306 Kenya           148 158
313 Zimbabwe    155 158
324 Nigeria         165 159
325 Uganda        163 162
329 Ghana          171 158
330 Zambia        163 167
344 Gabon          167 177
346 Egypt           174 172
363 Côte d’Ivoire 186 177
367 Mauritius    187 180
369 Malawi        185 184
377 Botswana    195 182
390 Rwanda      195 195
402 Togo            201 201
405 Mali             204 201
405 Burundi      211 194
406 Cameroon 190 216

