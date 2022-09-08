Ground-breaking ceremony for Afreximbank office

Ground-breaking ceremony for Afreximbank office Delegates at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Afreximbank US$80 million Harare Regional Office and Trade Centre.

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The ground-breaking ceremony for the US$80 million Harare Regional Office and Trade Centre was held Thursday with construction expected to be completed in January, 2025.

The ceremony was officiated by Afreximbank director of Administration Dr Robert Tomusange and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Deputy Governor Dr Jesimen Chipika.

The regional office will also include a hotel and an incubation hub for young entrepreneurs.

In his address, Dr Tomusange said the construction of the Regional Office was testimony to Zimbabwe’s openness for business.

