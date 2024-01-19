Man in soup for impersonation

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A Harare man who allegedly had the audacity to pretend to be a police officer with the intention to extort money from an accused who was in cells has appeared before the court.Gabriel Chirunga(36) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero charged with impersonating a police officer and extortion.

He was remanded in custody pending his bail ruling.

The complainant is Robson Murwira (48) from Domboshava.

The State, through prosecutor Ms Faith Mavhudzi, alleges that on January 14 last year, at around 10 am, Murwira was detained at Harare Central Police Station for fraud.

Chirunga then visited Murwira at Harare Central Police cells and identified himself as a police officer.

He told Murwira that he was handling the matter of fraud that landed him in police cells.

It is alleged that Chirunga went on to exert pressure on Murwira to give him US$50 so that he could facilitate his release from the police cells.

Murwira then told him he had no money in person but could arrange with his wife to bring it.

Therefore, he arranged with Chirunga to meet his wife Rufaro Dandira.

Chirunga contacted Dandira intending to collect US$50 but eventually collected US$20.

It is alleged that Chirunga was arrested when he failed to produce his identity card to show that he was a police officer to one Constable Murembwi James who was investigating Murwira’s case.