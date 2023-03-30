Man in court over $300m mutoriro

Nyore Madzianike and Freeman Razemba

A SUSPECTED drug peddler yesterday appeared in court on allegations of attempting to smuggle out of the country, 21kg of crystal meth worth $297 130 000 that was concealed in metal pulleys at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Davidson Gomo (27) appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with unlawful possession of the illegal drug, infamously known locally as mutoriro, after being intercepted on Monday at the airport on his way Manila, The Philippines.

He wad not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro, who remanded him in custody to April 27 pending further investigations.

On March 27, detectives were informed that Gomo had a parcel he intended to ship to Manila, The Phillipines prompting them to proceed to Aviation Ground Services premises at the airport to check on the consignment.

On arrival, they met the informant, Yusuf Tariki and who then presented the parcel containing 23 metal pulleys which were contained in three cardboard boxes.

The detectives then inspected the metal pulleys and established that there was a possibility that they contained substances.

The detectives then took one of the pulleys which they opened using a grinder at Aviation Maintenance workshop and they discovered sachets of suspected Methylenedioxymethamphetamine and proceeded to seize all the metal pulleys.

They were taken to ZRP Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where preliminary tests were conducted on the suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine and the substance tested positive to methamphetamine.

On March 28, the other 22 metal pulleys were opened using a grinder at ZRP Mukushi Depot Construction Unit in Gomo’s presence.

It was discovered that 21 metal pulleys contained approximately 20,713 Methylenedioxymethamphetamine while one contained a kilogramme of cocaine.

The airport bust comes after more than 4 300 people have been arrested countrywide under the ongoing police operation targeting drug dealers and peddlers.

Also on March 27, police arrested 34 people under the operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”, bringing cumulative arrests to 4 344.

Recently, a Bulawayo man was arrested after he was found in possession of 10.29g of cocaine, 15.10g of crystal methamphetamine.

The man Leo Ncube (39), was arrested after a tip-off, at Plot 3, Nerine 1, Upper Saucetown, in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

The suspect was found in possession of 10.29 g of cocaine, 15.10 g of crystal meth and 7.81 g of methcathinone (Cat) with a street value of$661 590.

Last week the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) said there was need to unify a global response among law enforcement agents to curb the rampant increase in drug trafficking and linked criminal activities.

This was revealed during a three-day meeting which was held in Santiago, Chile, between March 21 and 23.

The meeting brought together more than 100 senior police officials from 37 countries and it provided a platform for in-depth exchanges on the varied challenges created by drug trafficking and associated crimes.

Speaking during the meeting, Interpol Secretary General Dr Jürgen Stock said: “We continue to see record drug seizures in source, transit and destination countries, but little impact on market values. The exchanges here in Chile, combined with the concerns expressed to me by political leaders worldwide, reinforce the need for a revitalized global coalition to combat drug trafficking.

“But to be effective, there must be greater and more systematic sharing of information of all linked crimes, such as money laundering and firearms trafficking, and Interpol is ideally and uniquely placed to support this effort.”

Emerging trends linked to environmental crimes, was also a key item on the conference agenda.

In addition to encouraging greater action to tackle illegal online wildlife markets, which continue to grow at an alarming rate, delegates also supported calls for stronger efforts to combat illegal mining, forestry crime, illegal waste and fisheries crime – all of which have a devastating effect on the economies and natural resources of the Americas Region.