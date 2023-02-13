Man in court for stealing motorcycle

Court Reporter

A 21-year-old man admitted to stealing a motorcycle in Harare’s high density of Crowborough North while its owner had entered a certain house to download music.

Milcorn Pirukayi admitted to stealing the TT Trail GY50 when he appeared before Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure charged with theft.

His friends, Tafadzwa Marimo and Brilliant Cosmas Ziki, who are suspected to have played a role in the theft, denied the charges.

Marimo and Ziki are expected back in court tomorrow for bail application.

Pirukayi stole the motorcycle from Anderson Svosve of Kuwadzana 1, Harare on January 29 this year.

He then took the motorcycle to Emmanuel Mujaho and Tafara Mafukidze, who are mechanics plying their trade along Kaguvi Street in the capital’s city centre.

Pirukayi is expected to be back in court for his sentence.

Mr Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.