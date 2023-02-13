Ex-chief building inspector Nyabvure denies approving fraudulent plan

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Former City of Harare building inspector Roy Nyabvure who is testifying against City of Harare bosses accusing them of malicious damage to property is denying approving a plan which he allegedly signed for George Katsimberis for a building which was later demolished.

Nyabvure is a witness in the case of former Pokugara Properties General Manager Michael Van Blerk, Pokugara representative Mandla Ndebele, City of Harare bosses Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabeze and Lasten Taonezvi.

They are accused of demolishing a showroom that was built by property developer George Katsimberis in a joint venture agreement saying it was built with a fraudulent plan.

Despite admitting in another court that he approved the said building plan, Nyabvure denied in court that he was the one who stamped the said fraudulent plan.

He also denied appending his signature saying it was a template of his signature.

Nyabvure said the stamp on the plan could have been abused by someone since those responsible for stamping were many.

However, when asked about his personal relationship with Katsimberis, Nyabvure said he did not know him or had heard that name.

This was despite the fact that Nyabvure once testified on Katsimberis defence against Pokugara Properties.

Nyabvure also denied having any personal interaction with Katsimberis.

Representing Van Blerk and Ndebele, Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara told the court that Nyabvure’s evidence was irrelevant as he said he did not know anything about the order which was issued by the City of Harare which led to the demolition of the building in question.

Magistrate Ms Florence Chakanyuka had initially dismissed an application filed by the accused person to object to his testimony.

Ms Chakanyuka said the court will assess his testimony if it is irrelevant or not when he testified.

The matter was postponed to next week for continuation of trial.

The accused persons are accused of demolishing a showroom without authority to do so.