Man in court for stealing 10 birds

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

A Beatrice man has appeared in court for stealing 10 chickens and selling them to unsuspecting residents.

Bauren Tapera appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso on Thursday charged with stocktheft. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to May 30.

The prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa alleged that on April 30 this year, Tapera entered Francisca Madzitire’s fowl run through the window at night and stole 10 chickens.

On May 1 at around 2am, Tapera approached Karikoga Kuvhunya and sold him 3 birds at $3,50 each.

He also approached two other people Honye and Mauto and offered to sell them the chickens.

Honye and Mauto informed Madzitire about the matter and she then filed a police report leading to Tapera’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a Harare bus driver was ordered to pay a fine of $80 after he pleaded guilty to negligent driving charges when he appeared before the same magistrate .

Samson Jani, risk spending 40 days in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

He was also ordered to surrender his driver’s license for endorsement.

It is the state’s case that on February 28 this year, at around 15:50 hours Jani was driving a bus along Harare-Masvingo road with 55 passengers on board.

On approaching the 56km peg, Jani rammed the back of a Honda Fit and pushed it for about 100 meters before stopping in the opposite lane.

The Honda Fit sustained extensive damages to its rear right side and the bus’ left head lights and grill were damaged.

The state proved that he was travelling at a high speed and failed to control his vehicle leading to the accident.